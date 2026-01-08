Dr. Valerie L. Myers is an organizational psychologist, strategist, and founder of EQUILUZ, a Substack offering insights for reflective leaders navigating complex times. Myers works with for-profit and nonprofit organizations to support ethical stewardship and enduring organizational renewal.

