German police still searching for those behind major Berlin blackout
(MENAFN) Authorities in Germany continue to struggle in identifying those behind a major power disruption that cut electricity to roughly 100,000 residents in Berlin earlier this month.
The incident on January 3 involved deliberate damage to cables feeding the Lichterfelde power station. A group calling itself Volcano claimed responsibility in a written statement.
Investigators consider the claim credible due to the inclusion of “original information,” but they acknowledge that no definitive evidence has yet been found to pinpoint the culprits.
Experts note the sabotage appears to have been carried out with precision and technical expertise, suggesting the perpetrators possessed specialized knowledge of critical infrastructure.
Felix Neumann, a terrorism and extremism specialist, explains that based on past incidents, the Volcano Group likely operates as a small, tightly knit circle that does not recruit new members.
“I assume they conduct long-term reconnaissance of their targets, take weather conditions into account, and choose moments when their members are unlikely to be identified,” Neumann says.
“They know exactly where and how to carry out attacks, what tools to use, and how to erase their traces. These are not amateurs; they must be professionals.”
