Second Gulf-European Cultural Forum Kicks Off At Katara

Doha, Qatar: The second Gulf-European Cultural Forum commenced yesterday at the Katara Cultural Village Foundation, where the two-day forum is being held under the title“Katara and the Bridge of Andalusian Heritage: Enhancing Cultural Communication between the Gulf Arab States and Spain.”

The opening was attended by a number of cultural officials and academics, alongside a distinguished group of creatives and culture enthusiasts.

The organization of the forum underscores Katara's pioneering role in consolidating cross-border cultural dialogue and reviving shared civilizational and human values, particularly the Andalusian heritage, which historically served as a bridge of knowledge and culture between the Arab world and Europe.

The second edition of the forum brings together 25 researchers and creatives from the Gulf Arab states and Spain, with the aim of enhancing intellectual partnerships and fostering civilizational understanding among peoples. The forum opened with an official ceremony that included a brief documentary presentation highlighting the forum's journey since its first edition, which was held in Granada, Spain.

In this context, Director of Events and Cultural Affairs Department at Katara, Khaled Abdulrahim Al Sayed expressed his pleasure at the launch of the forum at Katara, which continually seeks to strengthen communication among peoples through culture and the arts. He noted that Katara serves as a platform that brings together heritage and contemporary creativity, acting as a living bridge connecting civilizations.

For his part, General Coordinator of the Forum, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Boudi said that the launch of the second Gulf-European Cultural Forum follows the success of its first edition, which was held in Granada in cooperation with the University of Granada. He stressed that such forums represent bridges of culture and knowledge between peoples and civilizations, strengthening fraternal, human, and cultural relations between intellectuals in Europe and the Arab world, particularly the Gulf states. He added that the forum constitutes an important step reflecting the vital role of culture in promoting dialogue, mutual respect, and understanding among different cultures.

The first day of the forum witnessed the convening of the first intellectual seminar, which discussed the forum's cultural and intellectual themes, with the participation of a number of academics and researchers, including Dr. Safaa Al Alawi, Dr. Jaime Ratia, Dr. Susana Calbo, and Dr. Mohammed Boudi. Their presentations addressed dimensions of cultural communication and manifestations of Andalusian heritage in shared human thought.

The first day concluded with a poetry evening featuring several Arab and Spanish poets, including Trinio Cruz, Saeed Al Saqlawi, Shumaisa Al Nuaimani, Nabila Zubari, Maria Jose Muñoz, and Francisco Javier, accompanied by musician Jose Agudo. The event offered a creative experience reflecting the richness of poetic convergence between the two cultures.

The second day of the forum will be devoted to a book-signing event for a number of participants, including Dr. Rashid Al Najm, Eng. Saeed Al Saqlawi, Salma Boudi, and Dr. Jose Puerta. This will be followed by the second intellectual seminar, featuring Dr. Jose Puerta, Dawood Al Bousafi, Dr. Mashael Al Okaili, Ada Romero Sanchez, and Dr. Anwar Al Saad, before the forum concludes with a poetry evening affirming shared human values and the importance of culture as a unifying language among nations. The closing poetry evening will feature Dr. Rashid Al Najm, Emilio Ballesteros, Maria Jose Muñoz, Francisco Javier, accompanied by musician Jose Agudo.