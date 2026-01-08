403
Trump Says Venezuela to Transfer Barrels of Oil to US
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has claimed that Venezuela will “turn over” between 30 and 50 million barrels of “high quality, sanctioned oil” to the United States following Washington’s recent raid on Caracas and the abduction of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.
Writing on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump stated that the oil would be sold at market rates and that “that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America.” He added that he had instructed Energy Secretary Chris Wright “to execute this plan, immediately.” According to Trump, the crude would be loaded onto storage vessels and transported “directly to unloading docks” in the US, where it would be “used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States.”
Venezuela, which possesses the world’s largest confirmed oil reserves—around 303 billion barrels—currently produces about 1.1 million barrels per day, a sharp decline compared to the late 2010s before Western sanctions severely impacted its energy sector.
Meanwhile, Kirill Dmitriev, a senior Russian negotiator involved in the Ukraine peace process, posted on X: “Buy Greenland with Venezuela oil? Innovative geopolitical M&A.” His remark referenced a Wall Street Journal report on Trump’s renewed interest in acquiring the strategically important island.
