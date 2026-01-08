Sir Patrick Bijou Featured In New Interview Advocating Simpler, Smarter Finance
In the interview, Sir Patrick raises awareness around a growing issue in global finance: over-complex systems that slow progress and widen economic gaps.
“Complexity is often a sign of weak thinking,” he says.“The best structures are usually the simplest. When systems become too hard to understand, real projects stall.”
This message comes at a critical time. According to the World Bank, more than 700 million people worldwide still live in extreme poverty. Meanwhile, the OECD reports that delays and inefficiencies in infrastructure funding cost the global economy trillions in unrealised growth each year. Many of these delays, Sir Patrick argues, are not caused by a lack of capital but by unclear processes and poor coordination.
Drawing on his experience building private placement and MTN desks at major institutions, Sir Patrick notes,“I've watched good ideas fail because one small detail wasn't checked. The funding existed. The intention was right. The structure wasn't.”
The interview also highlights his belief that responsibility does not sit only with institutions or governments. Individuals play a role, too.
“People don't need power to act responsibly,” he explains.“They need awareness. Learn how systems work. Ask clearer questions. Support efforts that value accountability.”
Sir Patrick encourages readers to take practical steps in their own lives, including:
Learning the basics of how financial systems affect communities
Supporting transparent charities and local initiatives
Questioning unnecessary complexity in work and business
Reviewing failures carefully instead of rushing past them
Making time for reflection and focused thinking
“Progress comes from steady choices,” he adds.“Not from noise.”
Beyond finance, the interview reflects on Sir Patrick's humanitarian work in Africa, India, and the UK, reinforcing his long-held belief that success should strengthen systems, not strain them.
Sir Patrick Bijou encourages readers to slow down, seek clarity, and take responsibility for understanding the systems that shape their work and communities.“You don't have to change the world,” he says.“You just have to make the next decision a little clearer than the last.”
To read the full interview, visit the website here.
