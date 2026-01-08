403
US Raid in Caracas Leaves Soldiers Injured, Dead
(MENAFN) Seven American service members were wounded during a weekend operation in Caracas, according to media reports citing a Pentagon source. The assault involved US commandos abducting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, with local officials reporting numerous fatalities.
On Tuesday, several outlets quoted Pentagon officials as saying the seven troops sustained gunshot and shrapnel injuries. Five have already returned to active duty, while two remain in recovery.
The unnamed official added that US intelligence is still assessing the number of Venezuelan casualties.
On Monday, Venezuela’s military announced that at least 24 security personnel were killed during the raid, raising the official death toll to 56.
In a televised address on Sunday, Venezuelan Defense Minister General Vladimir Padrino accused US forces of killing “in cold blood a large part of [Maduro’s] security team, soldiers, and innocent civilians.”
Meanwhile, a media outlet, citing a senior Venezuelan official, reported that the number of deaths could be even higher—around 80—including both security staff and civilians.
