15 Operation Rooms To Respond To Weather-Related Emergencies As Of Friday-Ministry

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 8 (Petra) – The Ministry of Public Works and Housing confirmed its "readiness" to deal with the weather depression forecast to affect the Kingdom starting Friday morning.In this context, the ministry referred to a "comprehensive" package of field and precautionary measures aimed at ensuring "smooth" traffic flow and maintaining the pedestrian safety.In a statement to "Petra" Thursday, the ministry's spokesperson, Omar Maharmeh, said the ministry's staff have completed cleaning and monitoring culverts in the Kingdom's various regions and are "continuously" inspecting these structures to prevent water accumulations or landslides.Maharmeh added that specialized teams have deployed a pproximately 3,500 concrete barriers in hazardous locations over the past few days.Maharmeh noted other efforts aimed to prepare and clean road side ditches to ensure "efficient" rainwater drainage.Furthermore, he noted some culverts were widened using GRB systems, which are easy to transport and install.The ministry, in cooperation with contractors in various governorates, has increased its specialized vehicle deployment to ensure rapid response and enhanced preparedness, he pointed out.Maharmeh stated the ministry receives citizens' reports through 15 operations rooms in its directorates nationwide, which operate nonstop to ensure a rapid response and address any emergency.110 field teams handle these reports, who are supported by 135 government vehicles and 20 snowplows, as well as 190 vehicles from the private sector that are ready to respond immediately to any emergency situation, said.The ministry, he stated, urges citizens to contact the main operations room via the unified number (106) from any mobile or landline phone, or via the number (06/5850111). They can also contact the ministry via WhatsApp at (0780377223).