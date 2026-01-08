403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MEW: Kuwait Tracks Strategic Projects, Strengthens Ppps Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- Acting Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Acting Minister of Finance, and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem said the Kuwaiti government regularly reviews strategic projects and strengthens coordination with contractors to support public-private partnerships (PPPs) and improve the investment conditions.
In remarks carried in a statement issued by the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy (MEW) on Thursday after his meeting with representatives of Gulf Energy and Water Alliance Company, Al-Mukhaizeem reviewed the latest developments on the Al-Zour North Power and Water Plant (Phases Two and Three).
The project is vital for boosting Kuwait's electricity and water production and strengthening energy and water security, he pointed out.
He underlined the need to meet the highest technical and environmental standards and to speed up work to keep pace with sustainable development requirements, ensuring the project is delivered on schedule and meets its strategic goals.
Company representatives reiterated their commitment to implementing the project in line with global best practices, he mentioned.
They presented an overview of the project, including the contractual framework and the build-own-operate (BOO) model, according to the statement.
The plant is planned to produce about 2,700 megawatts of electricity using combined-cycle generation and 120 million imperial gallons of water per day using reverse osmosis, along with an update on the timeline and progress.
The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Gulf Energy and Water Alliance Company Eng. Jassim Al-Nouri, senior company officials, Gulf Investment Corporation Representative Fahad Al-Nusef, MEW's Undersecretary Dr. Adel Al-Zamel, and Kuwait's Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) Director General Asmaa Al-Mousa, along with other ministry officials. (end)
amh
In remarks carried in a statement issued by the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy (MEW) on Thursday after his meeting with representatives of Gulf Energy and Water Alliance Company, Al-Mukhaizeem reviewed the latest developments on the Al-Zour North Power and Water Plant (Phases Two and Three).
The project is vital for boosting Kuwait's electricity and water production and strengthening energy and water security, he pointed out.
He underlined the need to meet the highest technical and environmental standards and to speed up work to keep pace with sustainable development requirements, ensuring the project is delivered on schedule and meets its strategic goals.
Company representatives reiterated their commitment to implementing the project in line with global best practices, he mentioned.
They presented an overview of the project, including the contractual framework and the build-own-operate (BOO) model, according to the statement.
The plant is planned to produce about 2,700 megawatts of electricity using combined-cycle generation and 120 million imperial gallons of water per day using reverse osmosis, along with an update on the timeline and progress.
The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Gulf Energy and Water Alliance Company Eng. Jassim Al-Nouri, senior company officials, Gulf Investment Corporation Representative Fahad Al-Nusef, MEW's Undersecretary Dr. Adel Al-Zamel, and Kuwait's Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) Director General Asmaa Al-Mousa, along with other ministry officials. (end)
amh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment