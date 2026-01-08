Made In Cookware Partners With Light Labs For Third-Party Testing To Advance Cookware Safety And Transparency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership reinforces Made In's commitment to data-backed safety claims

Austin, TX, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Made In Cookware, the premium cookware brand trusted by professional chefs and home cooks alike, today announced a new partnership with Light Labs, an ISO 17025-accredited third-party testing laboratory, to independently evaluate the safety of its cookware. As part of the initiative, Light Labs tested Made In's cookware and found it to be free of PFAs, heavy metals, and BPAs, with results published directly on Made In's website.

The partnership reflects Made In's commitment to transparency in a crowded cookware market where many safety claims go unverified. By working with an independent lab and making results publicly accessible, Made In aims to help consumers make informed decisions about the products they bring into their homes.

“We believe cookware should be as safe as the food prepared in it,” said Chip Malt, Co-Founder and CEO of Made In.“Partnering with Light Labs allows us to back up our claims with independent data and give customers clear, easy access to the information that matters. Transparency shouldn't be optional - it should be the standard.”

Light Labs conducted testing across multiple Made In product categories, including Stainless Clad, CeramiCladTM, Carbon Steel, Enameled Cast Iron, and tabletop products. The testing found no detectable PFAs, heavy metals (including Cadmium, Lead, and Arsenic), or BPAs, with products passing 30 out of 30 tests for PFAs, 4 out of 4 tests for heavy metals, and 3 out of 3 tests for BPAs, verifying that Made In cookware is safe for everyday use in home kitchens. Full testing details and results are available on Made In's website: .

“Independent testing only creates trust if the data is reliable and accessible,” said Nick Mares, Founder of Light Labs.“Made In's decision to publicly share verified results demonstrates real leadership in safety and transparency, and we're proud to support a brand that's raising the bar for the entire industry.”

The announcement coincides with the start of the New Year, a time when many consumers are reevaluating health and wellness choices in their homes. By publishing third-party testing results, Made In reinforces its position as a category leader committed to safer, more transparent cookware.

About Made In Cookware

Made In Cookware (Made In) is a premium cookware brand based in Austin, TX. Founded in 2017 but born of a 4th-generation, family-owned kitchen supply business, Made In creates best-in-class cookware developed in partnership with the world's finest chefs and foremost craftsmen. Today, you'll find Made In products in more than 2,000 restaurants, in the hands of James Beard Award-winning chefs at Michelin-starred restaurants across the country, and in the kitchens of home cooks everywhere. Made In products have garnered over 140,000 5-star reviews, and the company was named one of Inc. Magazine's best workplaces and Newsweek's best online shops of 2024. For more information, visit madeincookware.

About Light Labs

Light Labs is an ISO 17025-accredited laboratory, founded with the mission of bringing more transparency to the food system. Their testing platform helps consumer brands verify product safety through independent, data-driven testing. The company specializes in detecting contaminants such as PFAs and Bisphenols and empowers brands to share trusted results with consumers.

