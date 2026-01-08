Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Fashion Photography Global Market Trends, Opportunities And Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Fashion Photography Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The AI-generated fashion photography market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $1.51 billion in 2024 to $2.01 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.5%. This surge is due to the increasing demand for digital fashion content, the rise of online fashion retail, and a strong social media influence shaping fashion trends. Brand collaborations with digital models and e-commerce marketing campaigns are expanding, while consumers show a preference for personalized visual experiences.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $6.12 billion by 2029, maintaining a robust CAGR of 32.1%. Driving this growth is the adoption of virtual fashion shoots to cut costs, a demand for sustainable production methods, and the expansion of digital fashion advertising budgets. The market will also benefit from the increasing use of influencer-based marketing and virtual fashion events. Key trends include advances in generative visual modeling, real-time virtual styling, and innovations in digital model rendering, all poised to enhance consumer's immersive online shopping experiences.

The burgeoning e-commerce sector is a significant factor propelling the growth of AI-generated fashion photography. Increased internet penetration is making online shopping more convenient, broadening access, and enhancing the consumer experience. AI-generated fashion photography allows brands to rapidly produce high-quality, realistic images, boosting visual appeal and customer engagement, thus driving sales. According to Eurostat, in February 2025, 23.8% of EU enterprises were involved in online sales, with Lithuania leading at 42.1%.

Leading companies in the market are leveraging technological advancements such as AI-generated fashion models to boost content creation efficiency. For instance, Botika, an AI fashion technology company, introduced an app that transforms product shots into professional on-model visuals, reducing production costs while accelerating visual content workflows.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market, such as Browzwear's acquisition of enhancing digital visualization capabilities with AI-driven virtual model technology. This acquisition enables Browzwear to offer improved efficiency, inclusivity, and scalability within its fashion design ecosystem.

Key competitors in the market include H&M, Zalando, TAL Apparel, Mad Street Den Browzwear, Artisse, and many others. Regionally, North America led the market in 2024, but Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, covering countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and more.

Global trade dynamics, including U.S. tariffs, are influencing media sector participants who are now turning to domestic suppliers and investing in AI-driven content creation to offset impacts. This shift underscores the importance of adaptability in the face of volatile global trade situations.

The AI-generated fashion photography market is defined by revenues from goods and services, offering solutions like data annotation and workflow automation. It includes sales of AI pose estimation tools, virtual model creation platforms, and more. This market is vital as fashion brands and photographers seek efficient, cost-effective ways to produce high-quality digital content.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



Component: Software; Services

Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based; on-Premises

Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises Application: Advertising; E-commerce; Editorial; Social Media; Virtual Try-Ons

Subsegments:



Software: AI Image Generation Tools; Photo Editing Platforms; Styling and Visualization Software; Fashion Design and Rendering Software; Model Generation Applications; Background Replacement Software Services: Implementation and Integration; Consulting and Strategy; Training and Support; Managed AI Photography Services; Creative Content Generation Services; Maintenance and Upgradation

Key Attributes: