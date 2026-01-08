Lantronix To Attend 28Th Annual Needham Growth Conference On Jan. 13, 2026

Lantronix CEO Saleel Awsare and CFO Brent Stringham will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, Jan. 13, from 8:45 to 9:25 a.m. Eastern Time. A recording of the fireside chat will be available on Lantronix's Investor Conferences webpage following the event. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

For more information about the event, please contact your Needham representative or Lantronix's investor relations team at ....

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT and commercial and defense unmanned systems, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security and a competitive edge in today's AI-driven world.

