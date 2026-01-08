403
Turkey says Syrian army is leading Aleppo operation against SDF
(MENAFN) Turkish officials say that the military action targeting the SDF in Aleppo is being conducted solely by Syria’s armed forces, adding that the situation is under continuous observation. This assessment was shared Thursday by the national defense authorities.
A spokesperson emphasized Ankara’s position during a briefing in the capital, stating: “Syria’s security is our security, and developments are being closely monitored,” while underscoring Türkiye’s broader stance on regional stability. The official further stressed support for Damascus’ counterterrorism efforts, saying: “Our country supports Syria's fight against terrorist organizations on the basis of its unity and territorial integrity. Türkiye will provide the necessary support if Syria requests it.”
According to reports, the PKK/YPG group operating under the SDF label has continued to bombard civilian districts in Aleppo for a third straight day. These attacks represent the latest wave of violence attributed to the group and have reportedly resulted in multiple fatalities and dozens of injuries.
Figures released by Syrian authorities indicate that the ongoing shelling has forced thousands of residents to flee their homes. The deteriorating security situation has also prompted local officials in Aleppo to prolong the shutdown of both public and private educational institutions, including universities.
Earlier this year, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement aimed at incorporating the SDF into state structures, reaffirming national unity and rejecting any form of territorial fragmentation. However, Syrian officials say the group has failed to take meaningful steps toward implementing the deal in the months that followed.
Since the removal of Bashar al-Assad’s government in early December 2024, the Syrian state has stepped up measures to restore order nationwide, seeking to reassert control and stabilize the country after more than two decades of his rule.
