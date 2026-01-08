U.S. Introduces Visa Bond Requirement For Travelers From Tajikistan
The measure will take effect for Tajik citizens on January 21, 2026. Citizens of 15 other countries have already been subject to the requirement since January 1.
According to the Department of State, travelers from Tajikistan applying for B1/B2 visas for tourism or visiting relatives must deposit a visa bond ranging from $5,000 to $15,000.
The exact amount will be determined individually during the consular interview. The decision, announced on January 6, applies to a total of 38 countries worldwide. In Central Asia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan are included.
The Department emphasized that holders of these visas are not allowed to stay in the United States beyond the period authorized by their visa. Overstaying or violating U.S. law will be treated as a breach of the "Immigration Bond," which travelers from the affected countries must sign under Form I-352.
Furthermore, B1/B2 visa holders must enter the U.S. through the airports of Boston, New York, or Washington. If travelers comply with U.S. laws and return to their home country within the authorized period, the deposited bond will be refunded after confirmation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment