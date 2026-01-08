Endeavour Silver Produces 6,486,661 Oz Silver And 37,164 Oz Gold, For A Total Of 11.2 Million Silver Equivalent Oz In 2025
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Throughput (tonnes)
|551,010
|165,591
|233%
|Silver ounces produced
|2,030,206
|824,529
|146%
|Gold ounces produced
|13,785
|9,075
|52%
|Lead tonnes produced
|5,750
|-
|N/A
|Zinc tonnes produced
|3,034
|-
|N/A
|Copper tonnes produced
|106
|-
|N/A
|Payable silver ounces produced
|1,967,199
|817,292
|141%
|Payable gold ounces produced
|13,362
|8,898
|50%
|Silver equivalent ounces produced1
|3,767,713
|1,550,529
|143%
|Silver ounces sold
|1,879,937
|654,519
|187%
|Gold ounces sold
|12,614
|8,343
|51%
1 Silver equivalent (AgEq) is calculated using 80:1 silver: gold ratio, 60:1 lead ratio, 85:1 zinc ratio and 300:1 copper ratio plus silver ounces or $30/oz silver, $2,400/oz gold, $1,800/tonne lead, $2,550/tonne zinc and $9,000/tonne copper.
Consolidated 2 ,3 Production Highlights for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Throughput (tonnes)
|1,464,590
|781,439
|87%
|Silver ounces produced
|6,486,661
|4,471,824
|45%
|Gold ounces produced
|37,164
|39,047
|(5%)
|Lead tonnes produced3
|14,917
|-
|N/A
|Zinc tonnes produced3
|9,016
|-
|N/A
|Copper tonnes produced3
|284
|-
|N/A
|Payable silver ounces produced
|6,340,286
|4,438,354
|43%
|Payable gold ounces produced
|36,340
|38,327
|(5%)
|Silver equivalent ounces produced1
|11,206,378
|7,595,584
|48%
|Silver ounces sold
|6,321,785
|4,645,574
|36%
|Gold ounces sold
|36,336
|38,522
|(6%)
1 Silver equivalent (AgEq) is calculated using 80:1 silver: gold ratio, 60:1 lead ratio, 85:1 zinc ratio and 300:1 copper ratio plus silver ounces or $30/oz silver, $2,400/oz gold, $1,800/tonne lead, $2,550/tonne zinc and $9,000/tonne copper.
2 Terronera pre-operating production is excluded. Terronera achieved commercial production on October 1, 2025, therefore three months of results are included in the year-to-date consolidated results.
3 The Kolpa acquisition closed on May 1, 2025, therefore eight months of results are included in the year-to-date consolidated results.
Production Tables for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 for the Mexico Operating Mines
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
|Terronera
|Guanacevi
|Bolanitos
|Tonnes processed
|154,180
|104,380
|93,620
|Tonnes per day
|1,676
|1,135
|1,018
|Silver ounces produced
|352,002
|877,554
|168,783
|Silver grade g/t
|86
|291
|66
|Silver recovery
|82.6%
|89.7%
|85.4%
|Gold ounces produced
|8,148
|3,002
|2,636
|Gold grade g/t
|2.27
|0.99
|1.03
|Gold recovery
|72.5%
|90.1%
|84.8%
|Silver Equivalent ounces produced(1)
|1,003,822
|1,117,703
|379,632
Totals may not add up due to rounding
Production 2 Tables for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 for the Mexico Operating Mines
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025
|Terronera
|Guanacevi
|Bolanitos
|Tonnes processed
|154,180
|402,992
|393,940
|Tonnes per day
|1,676
|1,104
|1,079
|Silver ounces produced
|352,002
|3,915,077
|608,388
|Silver grade g/t
|86
|334
|57
|Silver recovery
|82.6%
|90.3%
|84.0%
|Gold ounces produced
|8,148
|13,747
|15,270
|Gold grade g/t
|2.27
|1.16
|1.37
|Gold recovery
|72.5%
|91.5%
|87.9%
|Silver Equivalent ounces produced(1,2)
|1,003,822
|5,014,826
|1,829,957
Totals may not add up due to rounding
2 Terronera pre-operating production is excluded. Terronera achieved commercial production on October 1, 2025, therefore three months of results are included in the year-to-date consolidated results.
Production Tables for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 for the Peru Mine
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
|Kolpa
|Tonnes processed
|198,830
|Silver ounces produced
|631,867
|Silver grade g/t
|108
|Silver recovery %
|91.4%
|Lead tonnes produced
|5,750
|Lead grade %
|3.06%
|Lead recovery %
|94.4%
|Zinc tonnes produced
|3,034
|Zinc grade %
|1.83%
|Zinc recovery %
|83.4%
|Copper tonnes produced
|106
|Copper grade %
|0.20%
|Copper recovery %
|26.7%
|Silver Equivalent ounces produced(1)
|1,266,557
Totals may not add up due to rounding
Production Tables for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 for the Peru Mine
|Eight Months 3 Ended December 31, 2025
|Kolpa
|Tonnes processed
|513,478
|Silver ounces produced
|1,611,194
|Silver grade g/t
|108
|Silver recovery %
|90.7%
|Lead tonnes produced
|14,917
|Lead grade %
|3.08%
|Lead recovery %
|94.3%
|Zinc tonnes produced
|9,016
|Zinc grade %
|2.07%
|Zinc recovery %
|84.9%
|Copper tonnes produced
|284
|Copper grade %
|0.21%
|Copper recovery %
|26.7%
|Silver Equivalent ounces produced(1)
|3,357,774
Totals may not add up due to rounding
3 The Kolpa acquisition closed on May 1, 2025, therefore eight months of results are included in the year-to-date consolidated results.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour is a mid-tier silver producer with four operating mines in Mexico and Peru and a robust pipeline of exploration projects across Mexico, Chile, and the United States. With a proven track record of discovery, development, and responsible mining, Endeavour is driving organic growth and creating lasting value on its path to becoming a leading senior silver producer.
Qualified Person
Dale Mah, P.Geo., Vice President Corporate Development, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to operations matters in this news release.
Q4 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call
Q4 2025 financial results will be released before market open on Friday February 27, 2026, and Management will host a conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. PST / 1:00 p.m. EST to discuss the results.
|Date:
|Friday February 27, 2026
|Time:
|10:00am PST / 1:00pm EST
|Telephone:
|Canada & US + 1-833-752-3348
|International + 1-647-846-2804
|Replay:
|Canada & US +1- 855-669-9658
|International +1-412-317-0088
|Access code is 2019594; audio replay will be available on the Company's website
Contact Information
Allison Pettit
Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: ...
Website:
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the advancement of Endeavour's portfolio and strengthening of its financial foundation; Endeavour's focus on disciplined growth and delivering long-term value; operational plans at Terronera; the release of Edneavour's financial results and the timing and results of various activities, including the timeline for closing the sale of Bolanitos. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to unexpected changes in production and costs guidance; the ongoing effects of inflation and supply chain issues on the Terronera Project economics; changes in national and local governments' legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada, Chile, the USA, Mexico and Peru; financial risks due to precious metals prices; operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining (including, but not limited to environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected geological conditions, pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance; availability of and costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as properties are mined; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits; fluctuations in the prices of silver and gold; fluctuations in currency markets (particularly the Mexican peso, Peruvian sol, Chilean peso, Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar); and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section“Risk Factors” contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form and the Prospectus Supplement Dated April 3, 2025 filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company's mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, forecasted mine economics, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
