The ECOWAS Mission In The Gambia (ECOMIG) GHANCOY 9 Supports SOS Children's Village In Bakoteh, The Gambia

The ECOWAS Mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG) GHANCOY 9, stationed in Barra in the North Bank Region of The Gambia, on the 22nd of December, 2025 extended a kind gesture by donating household items to SOS Children's Village in Bakoteh, the Gambia.

The support package included food items, drinks, clothing, sanitary materials and other basic necessities aimed at improving the daily welfare of the children at the facility.

Major Abdul Samed Vincent Dawuda the Second in Command, on behalf of the Officer Commanding, Lt Col Ronne Yaw Agbemafle, said the initiative forms part of the Company's civil-military activities to support host communities beyond their core security mandate. He noted that over the years, Ghanaian troops under ECOMIG have built a positive relationship with Gambian communities through consistent humanitarian and community-based interventions.

Receiving the items on behalf of the SOS Children's Village, the Alternative Care Coordinator, Cordelia Pratt, expressed appreciation to the Ghanaian contingent, stressing the importance of the donation to the children's wellbeing.“Every child needs to be properly clothed and cared for,” she said.“These items will go a long way in supporting the children in their everyday lives, and we are very grateful for this kind gesture.”

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Margett Camara also welcomed the support, describing it as timely and impactful.

In addition to the donation, the Ghanaian troops conducted an outreach program to educate the children about the role and responsibilities of the military. The session focused on interpreting military work and highlighting the military's role in peacekeeping and community support.

The visit reinforced ECOMIG's commitment to civil-military cooperation and its continued support to vulnerable communities across the country.

