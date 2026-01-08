Automated Machine Learning Market To Grow At A Robust CAGR Of 45.90%, Crossing USD 35.5 Billion By 2032 Amid Rapid Enterprise AI Adoption Analystview Market Insights

San Francisco, USA, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) is emerging as one of the most influential innovations within the artificial intelligence ecosystem, reshaping how organizations develop, deploy, and scale machine learning models. By automating complex and time-consuming stages of the machine learning lifecycle, AutoML significantly lowers technical barriers and enables faster adoption of data-driven decision-making across industries. As enterprises increasingly prioritize efficiency, scalability, and speed, the global Automated Machine Learning market is witnessing robust growth momentum.

AutoML platforms empower business analysts, software engineers, and even non-technical personnel to develop accurate predictive models without deep expertise in data science. This technology reduces the barriers to adopting AI, accelerates time-to-insight, and improves operational efficiency. The Automated Machine Learning Market was valued at US$ 1,730.54 Million in 2024 and is projected to expand at a robust CAGR of 45.90% from 2025 to 2032, reaching an estimated market size of 35,532.35 Million by 2032.



Market Drivers

1. Surging Data Volumes Drive Demand for AutoML Solutions

The volume of data generated by public sector activities and connected technologies is expanding rapidly, creating an environment where manual processing is no longer feasible and fueling demand for automation solutions like AutoML. In the United States, the official government open data portal Data now hosts over 381,000 datasets made available by federal, state, local, and tribal agencies, reflecting broad public sector data publishing and accessibility efforts. Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, the National Data Bank initiative integrated more than 320 government systems into a unified data repository in 2024, aggregating over 100 TB of government data and making thousands of official datasets publicly available via its open data platform to support analytics and innovation.

These government-backed data initiatives demonstrate that vast and continually growing datasets are being created, published, and used across public sector ecosystems. This rapid expansion of structured and machine-readable official data underscores the challenge organizations face in extracting insights manually from such large volumes. Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) helps address this challenge by automating data preprocessing, model selection, and optimization, enabling faster and more efficient insight generation from these extensive data resources.

2. Shortage of Data Science Talent

The global shortage of skilled data scientists is limiting the adoption of traditional machine learning workflows across organizations. AutoML addresses this challenge by enabling users with limited technical expertise to build accurate, production-ready models, significantly reducing dependence on scarce and high-cost AI talent.

3. Need for Faster Insights

The modern business environment demands real-time or near-real-time insights. AutoML accelerates model development and deployment, allowing organizations to respond to market changes, customer needs, and operational challenges faster than ever before.

4. Cloud Adoption

Cloud-based AutoML solutions offer scalable infrastructure and managed services, reducing upfront capital expenses. Cloud platforms also simplify model deployment, monitoring, and updates, which encourages adoption across small, medium, and large enterprises.

5. Integration with Business Intelligence Tools

AutoML platforms increasingly integrate with enterprise analytics and BI tools, enabling seamless data flow from collection to actionable insights. This enhances decision-making across marketing, sales, finance, operations, and other business functions.

Market Segmentation

1. AutoML Market, By Solution:-