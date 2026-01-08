403
Nissan Celebrates Over 40 Years of NISMO: Championing Performance from the Racetrack to the Road
(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE (08 January 2026) - Nissan is celebrating more than four decades of Nissan Motorsports International Co., Ltd. (NISMO). Since its founding in 1984, NISMO has served as the brand's dedicated motorsports and performance arm, bridging the gap between factory racing dominance and high-performance road vehicles. This legacy continues to expand today, with a specific focus on the Middle East following the regional launch of the all-new Patrol NISMO and Z NISMO in less than a year ago.
In September 1984, NISMO was founded in Omori, Tokyo, born from the merger of Nissan’s Advertising Division in Omori and the Special Car Testing Division in Oppama. The goal was to consolidate Nissan's racing capabilities. Yasuharu Namba, the brand's first president, established the philosophy that guides the division to this day: “The technology developed through motorsports needs to be fed back into production cars.”
In 1985, NISMO tuned Nissan's VG30 turbo engine into a powerful 3.0-liter V-6. This powerplant led to a historic victory at the WEC-JAPAN race - the first-ever win for a Japanese engine and driver (Kazuyoshi Hoshino) in the World Endurance Championship. By 1986, NISMO entered the 24 Hours of Le Mans, laying the groundwork for future endurance success. The early 1990s saw NISMO achieve victory at the Spa 24 Hours (1991) and the Bathurst 1000 with the R32 Skyline GT-R. In 1992, the R91 CP secured the overall title at the Daytona 24 Hours.
As the Group C era concluded, NISMO leveraged its expertise to create high-performance components for street cars like the S13 Silvia and R32 GT-R. This era birthed the NISMO 270R and the globally renowned NISMO 400R in 1996. The 400R featured a heavily modified 2.8-liter RB26DETT engine delivering 400 horsepower. NISMO’s first official volume road car arrived in 2007 with the Fairlady Z Version NISMO. This paved the way for a portfolio of performance vehicles including the GT-R NISMO and the JDM Fairlady Z Version NISMO Type 380RS.
On the track, NISMO entered the Formula E championship in 2018, becoming the first Japanese manufacturer in the series. The team secured six podiums and five pole positions in its debut season. In 2021, Nissan committed to Formula E through the end of the Gen3 era in 2026. Simultaneously, NISMO continued to dominate the Super GT series, piling up championships in 2003, 2004, 2008, 2014, and 2015.
As the global portfolio expanded, the Middle East played a pivotal role in NISMO's road car history. In 2015, the Middle East became the first region globally to receive a NISMO-exclusive model: the Patrol NISMO. Tuned specifically for GCC conditions and customer expectations, it marked the beginning of a deep performance connection between the region and the brand.
Today, the all-new Nissan Patrol NISMO leads the NISMO road car lineup with a potent 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that builds on the brand’s renowned GT-R engineering expertise. Launched in the Middle East in 2025 as the most powerful Patrol, it produces nearly 500hp of power and 700Nm of torque in Sport Mode, along with optimized aerodynamics and a dedicated NISMO tuned suspension. The all-new Patrol NISMO blends the strength of Nissan’s flagship SUV with precision tuned performance.
Doubling the NISMO excitement and presence in the Middle East, the all-new Nissan Z NISMO brings the same spirit to Nissan’s iconic sports car family. As the fastest and most powerful Z to date, it features a NISMO tuned 3.0 liter twin turbo V6 producing 420 horsepower and 520 Nm of torque, motorsport inspired aerodynamics, and a cockpit designed for focused and exhilarating driving.
Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President Middle East, KSA, CIS – Nissan, INFINITI, said: “For more than 40 years, NISMO has represented the pure expression of Nissan performance, and the Middle East has become one of the most important markets where that spirit truly comes to life. Our customers here have a deep appreciation for high performance, engineering excellence and motorsports DNA, which is why NISMO has such a strong emotional connection in the region. With the all-new Patrol NISMO and Z NISMO, we are proud to continue delivering performance vehicles that are not only inspired by the racetrack but engineered specifically for Middle Eastern roads and driving expectations.”
From its origins in Omori to its modern presence on Middle Eastern roads, NISMO continues to thrive in motorsports, competing in both the Super GT and Formula E as two main pillars and supporting customer racing programs with Nissan Z NISMO GT4 in the US and Japan. Beyond the track, NISMO remains dedicated to producing road cars, that deliver speed, confidence and exhilaration, such as the recently introduced Ariya NISMO, continuing its legacy of performance and innovation.
