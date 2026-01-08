403
Euro Area Unemployment Rate At 6.3 Percent In November 2025
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- The European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Thursday that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the euro area stood at 6.3 percent in November 2025, down from 6.4 percent in October but higher than 6.2 percent in November 2024.
Eurostat reported that the unemployment rate in the European Union recorded 6.0 percent in November 2025, unchanged from the previous month and up from 5.8 percent in the same period last year.
The office estimated the number of unemployed persons in the European Union at around 13.225 million, including 10.937 million in the euro area, during November 2025.
It noted that unemployment declined month on month by 97 thousand persons in the European Union and about 71 thousand in the euro area, while increasing year on year by 416 thousand and 253 thousand, respectively.
Regarding youth unemployment, Eurostat said the number of unemployed persons under the age of 25 reached 2.923 million in the European Union, including 2.318 million in the euro area, in November 2025.
The youth unemployment rate stood at 15.1 percent in the European Union, down from 15.2 percent in October, while it reached 14.6 percent in the euro area compared with 14.8 percent in the previous month.
The office added that youth unemployment fell month on month by 44 thousand persons in the European Union and 42 thousand in the euro area, but rose year on year by 24 thousand and 11 thousand, respectively. (end)
