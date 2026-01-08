403
Eha Launches Its Most Comprehensive Planters Catalogue, Expanding From Home Gardens To Commercial Landscapes
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, January 08, 2026 - Eha, the sustainable lifestyle brand based out of Bengaluru, has announced the launch of its most comprehensive planters catalogue, marking a significant product and sustainability milestone. The new collection completes Eha's planters portfolio, spanning compact indoor planters suitable for elevating homes and conscious gifting to large-format solutions for landscaping, commercial projects, and public spaces.
The catalogue launch follows over 10 years of innovation in biomaterials, and a year of focused research and development to engineer large planters that can withstand outdoor conditions, meet architectural and landscaping requirements, and deliver long-term durability, all while remaining rooted in circular design principles. With this expansion, Eha now offers 300+ planter SKUs, making it one of the most diverse and scalable sustainable planter portfolios in India.
"We wanted to fundamentally rethink what everyday products are made of and how long they last. This catalogue represents that thinking coming full circle, from small home planters to large landscaping solutions built to endure real-world conditions. When a planter lasts for years and replaces high-emission materials like plastic or concrete, the impact compounds quietly but powerfully over time," said Mahadev Chikkanna, Co-Founder, Eha.
A defining strength of the collection is its proven longevity. Eha's early planters launched in 2019, made using biocomposites with bamboo and agricultural waste, continue to thrive outdoors even today, reinforcing the brand's philosophy that sustainability must be measured over years, not product launches.
From Eha's first planter with 30% bamboo fibers, reducing carbon emissions by 50% to today's carbon negative products made from 100% recycled feedstock, Eha believes sustainability is a progressive journey. Transitioning from conventional to sustainable alternatives requires systematic management while balancing socio-economic impacts.
"For us, sustainability means responsibility across the entire value chain. Each Eha planter reflects years of research, transparent carbon accounting, and collaboration with farmers, rural workers, and partners. Scaling to 300+ SKUs while maintaining circularity and social equity proves conscious design can meet real market needs. Beautiful spaces needn't cost the planet's future," said Shruthi Ujjani Ramesh, Co-Founder, Eha.
The expanded range also underscores Eha's leadership in climate-positive materials and solutions. Many planters in the new catalogue are made using 100% circular feedstock and are backed by ISO-verified Life Cycle Assessments, with several products certified as carbon-negative, actively removing more carbon than they emit during production. This places Eha among a very small group globally, and possibly the only brand in its category, to achieve verified negative carbon emissions at the product level.
About Eha
Eha is a sustainable lifestyle brand focused on creating practical solutions to real environmental challenges. Born from firsthand experiences of climate change, the brand is driven by a sense of urgency to mainstream sustainable living through high-quality, durable, and eco-friendly products that seamlessly fit into everyday life.
Guided by the principle of People, Planet, and Prosperity, Eha designs products that deliver environmental responsibility and social inclusivity without compromising on performance or aesthetics. Eha's portfolio spans sustainable planters, gifting solutions, home decor, and lifestyle products, designed for conscious consumption at scale.
