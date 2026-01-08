403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Info. Minister Announces Appreciation Award, Creativity Award 2025 Winners
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi announced the winners of the Kuwait Appreciation Award and the Creativity Award for 2025 in the fields of arts, literature, and social sciences.
In a press statement, Al-Mutairi said the awards reflect Kuwait's commitment to honoring pioneers and creatives for their distinguished contributions and their role as role models for future generations.
The Appreciation Awards were granted to artist Thuraya Al-Baqsami (short story and novel), and artists Abdulrahman Al-Aqel and Abdullah Al-Hubail (theatre and other arts).
The Kuwait Creativity Award winners included Maitham Abdal for fine and applied arts (sculpture), Youssef Fathallah for short story, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sharqawi for linguistic and literary studies, and Dr. Talal Al-Jassar for translation into Arabic from German.
In the field of social and human sciences, a joint work by Salah Al-Fadhil, Fahad Al-Shualah, Dr. Waleed Al-Munais, Dr Faisal Al-Wazzan, Fahad Al-Abduljalil, and Ahmad Al-Adwani won the historical and archaeological studies award, while Dr. Bdoor Al-Mutairi received the sociology award.
The results were approved by the Supreme Committee of the awards, an independent body operating under Ministerial Decision No. 37 of 2025. (end)
shd
In a press statement, Al-Mutairi said the awards reflect Kuwait's commitment to honoring pioneers and creatives for their distinguished contributions and their role as role models for future generations.
The Appreciation Awards were granted to artist Thuraya Al-Baqsami (short story and novel), and artists Abdulrahman Al-Aqel and Abdullah Al-Hubail (theatre and other arts).
The Kuwait Creativity Award winners included Maitham Abdal for fine and applied arts (sculpture), Youssef Fathallah for short story, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sharqawi for linguistic and literary studies, and Dr. Talal Al-Jassar for translation into Arabic from German.
In the field of social and human sciences, a joint work by Salah Al-Fadhil, Fahad Al-Shualah, Dr. Waleed Al-Munais, Dr Faisal Al-Wazzan, Fahad Al-Abduljalil, and Ahmad Al-Adwani won the historical and archaeological studies award, while Dr. Bdoor Al-Mutairi received the sociology award.
The results were approved by the Supreme Committee of the awards, an independent body operating under Ministerial Decision No. 37 of 2025. (end)
shd
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment