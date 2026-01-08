403
Arab Planning Institute Holds First Board Meeting Of 2025-2026
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- The Board of Trustees of the Arab Planning Institute held its first meeting for the 2025-2026 session in Kuwait on Thursday.
Minister of Electricity, Water, Renewable Energy, Finance, and Acting Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs, Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem, chaired the meeting, attended by representatives from member Arab states.
Dr. Al-Mukhaizeem said the meeting marks a pivotal phase following the successful completion of the Institute's 2024-2025 annual plan, the final year of its ninth strategy (2020-2025).
He praised Director General Dr. Adel Al-Wuqayan for developing specialized developmental services, implementing financial and administrative reforms, and directing the Institute's expertise toward achieving its objectives.
The minister noted that the ninth strategy's final year integrated training, consultancy, research, developmental meetings, and partnerships, reinforcing the Institute's role in Arab planning and development.
He expressed hope that the meeting would prepare the launch of the tenth strategy (2025-2030) to address evolving planning and development needs in a rapidly changing world.
Achievements during the ninth strategy's final year included more than 100 training activities, both in-person and virtual, involving over 3,000 participants from various Arab countries.
Programs covered advanced topics such as digital transformation, green economy, artificial intelligence, sustainability, cybersecurity, and specialized programs for leadership and small and medium enterprises.
In research and consultancy, the Institute completed six advisory studies and launched 13 new projects covering strategic planning, macroeconomics, developmental evaluation, institutional development, and economic modeling.
It also produced over 42 research papers and key publications, including the Journal of Development and Economic Policies and developmental guides in partnership with Arab institutions.
The Institute organized 12 regional and international events, participated in 44 others, signed seven memoranda of understanding, and joined regional financial and developmental networks, highlighting its leadership in Arab development.
Dr. Al-Mukhaizeem explained that the tenth strategy focuses on proactivity, innovation, institutional and digital modernization, specialized planning programs, economic modeling, AI, green transformation, and maximizing knowledge impact for decision-makers and researchers.
He thanked the Institute's management and staff for their efforts in implementing past achievements and organizing the first Board meeting of 2025-2026.
Founded in 1980, the Arab Planning Institute is an independent, non-profit regional organization based in Kuwait, supporting Arab countries' economic and social development through capacity building, research, consultancy, meetings, publishing, entrepreneurship, and information services. (end)
