New Jersey Department Of The Treasury Purchases Beam Global EV ARCTM Systems Through GSA Contract To Support Resilient Workplace Charging

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM ), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation, energy security and smart city infrastructure, announced that the New Jersey Department of the Treasury has purchased multiple EV ARCTM off-grid electric vehicle (EV) charging systems through a competitive public bid utilizing Beam Global's General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule Contract.This marks the third New Jersey state division to deploy EV ARCTM systems, following prior deployments by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The systems are being used to support workplace EV charging and energy security for government operations, generating and storing their own renewable electricity to enable rapid deployment without construction, trenching, or a utility grid connection.“This is another excellent example of the continued business we are seeing from non-federal government agencies leveraging our GSA contract to procure resilient EV charging and energy security infrastructure quickly and efficiently,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global.“Our EV ARCTM systems deliver dependable, off-grid electricity that supports workplace electrification while improving energy resilience and eliminating exposure to utility disruptions.”Beam Global's EV ARCTM systems are designed to support continuity of operations by delivering reliable, renewable energy where and when it is needed. This off-grid capability helps government agencies maintain workplace charging and energy security during utility outages while reducing infrastructure costs and risks and deployment complexity.For more information about Beam Global's sustainable EV charging solutions, visit or contact ....Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and smart city Infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable Smart City services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit, BeamForAll, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and X.

