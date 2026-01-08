MS Secures ADGM Company Service Provider License (CSP), Strengthening Its Role In Abu Dhabi's Financial Ecosystem

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) With this license MS can now provide corporate services, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for private clients and institutions

MS, the corporate and private client advisory wing of MS Holdings, has been licensed as a Company Service Provider (CSP) by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), marking a significant milestone in the firm's continued engagement with Abu Dhabi and the UAE's international financial centre ecosystem.

MS has been actively advising and supporting clients in Abu Dhabi and within the ADGM framework for several years. The award of the CSP license represents progression into a higher regulatory category, enabling the firm to deliver corporate services that are exclusively available to ADGM-licensed CSPs. This enhancement strengthens the firm's ability to support private clients, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and institutions establishing or expanding their presence in the region.Mohammed Shafeek, Founder and CEO, MS Holdings, said:“ADGM is where ambition meets standards, and Abu Dhabi is fast becoming the global address for long-term, responsible growth. Being part of this ecosystem, as an ADGM Company Service Provider is a moment of pride for MS. We are grateful to the ADGM Authority and its leadership for the clarity, guidance, and support throughout this journey and for the trust they have placed in MS.

I also want to recognise our team who stayed disciplined throughout this journey and earned this milestone. MS will hold ourselves to the highest bar in governance, compliance, and client delivery, build relationships grounded in values and impact, and contribute meaningfully to the ADGM and wider Abu Dhabi ecosystem.”

Building on its DIFC licensing secured last year, MS's presence in both ADGM and DIFC position it among a limited number of advisory firms in the UAE capable of supporting cross-jurisdictional structuring and compliance across the two financial centres.

Anas Ebrahim, COO, MS, added:“The CSP license enhances how we support our clients from ADGM. It allows us to deliver company services alongside our advisory capabilities, offering end-to-end solutions supported by strong governance, compliance, and global connectivity.”



Establishment and administration of operating companies and holding structures

Structuring and managing ADGM SPVs.

Establishment and governance support for ADGM Foundations.

Registered office provision

Director, company secretary, and nominee services

Corporate governance, compliance, and regulatory support Family office and private wealth structuring

From ADGM, MS will provide a comprehensive suite of services, including:

Introduced in April 2021, with significant amendments coming into force on 30 January 2023, the Abu Dhabi Global Market's Company Service Provider (CSP) regime requires non-exempt Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) and Foundations to appoint an ADGM-licensed CSP for company formation, statutory filings, and ongoing corporate administration, services now delivered by licensed providers operating within ADGM.

The regime is designed to enhance regulatory oversight, strengthen governance, and align ADGM entities with internationally recognised compliance standards. Key requirements include maintaining an ADGM nexus, adherence to prescribed operational and governance frameworks, and the appointment of a licensed CSP, with limited exemptions available for certain SPVs owned by regulated entities.

As ADGM continues to strengthen its position as a global financial hub, MS remains committed to long-term participation in the region, supporting clients with trusted advisory and regulated corporate services while continuing to invest in Abu Dhabi's growth.MS is a corporate and private client advisory wing of MS Holdings, that brings together a team of multidisciplinary professionals to offer expertise in corporate, compliance, advisory, tax and accounting services to private and international clients. With over 50+ experts and professionals serving across 4 offices, which includes the significant presence in the prominent jurisdictions of the UAE, MS drives private clients, corporates, and institutions to take bold actions that stimulate growth and expedite results in the Gulf.

MS is registered as a CSP in ADGM under the entity name M S Chartered Accountants LTD with registration number 000007218 and whose registered office is at 811N, Floor 8, Tamouh Tower, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.