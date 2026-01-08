$20+ Bn Data Center Virtualization Global Markets, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F: Opportunities Are In Green Data Centers, Virtualization Security, And Scalable Solutions For Diverse Sectors
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$10.25 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$20.01 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Coverage Details:
- Markets Covered: Type (Server, Storage, Network, Desktop, Application, Other Types), Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), and End-Use Industries (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Government, and more). Subsegments: Including Virtual Machines, SAN, SDN, VDI, and more in respective types such as Server, Storage, Network, Desktop, and Application. Prominent Companies: Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM, Cisco Systems Inc., among others.
Companies Featured
- Google LLC Microsoft Corporation Alibaba Group AT&T Inc. Dell Technologies Inc. Amazon Web Services Inc. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Tencent Holdings Ltd. International Business Machines Corporation Cisco Systems Inc. Oracle Corporation SAP SE Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Fujitsu Limited Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson NEC Corporation HCL Technologies Limited Inspur Group Co. Ltd. Citrix Systems Inc. Nutanix Inc. Konverge Digital Solutions Corporation.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Data Center Virtualization Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment