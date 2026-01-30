Gurgaon Weather LATEST Update: Severe Cold Amid Fog, Rain, Know Today's Forecast

Gurgaon Weather LATEST Update: Starting January 31, 2026, Gurgaon will see the effects of cold and fog, with a rain trend and AQI alert. Get the full report and the week's weather update

Weather in Gurugram will change on Jan 31, 2026. IMD predicts a min temp of 7-12°C and max of 20-23°C. Light rain and thunderstorms will start at night due to a western disturbance.

Dense fog until 8-9 AM will reduce visibility. Flights and trains may be delayed. Strong winds (30-40 km/h) are expected, with a risk of waterlogging. Delhi and Faridabad will also be affected.

Weather will be unstable from Jan 31 night to Feb 5. Moderate rain and drizzle are likely on Feb 1-2. Rain will ease pollution, but fog could worsen it. Cold waves have marked January.

Gurugram's AQI is over 300 ('very poor'). Rain will offer some relief, but dense fog might worsen pollution. It's advised to wear masks, warm clothes, and limit going out. Drivers should use low-beam lights.

Early February will have light to heavy rain, with temps between 7-20°C. Thunderstorms are possible from Feb 3-5. A fog alert is active for Haryana and NCR. This will be January's longest cold wave.