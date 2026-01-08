403
North Korean Media Opens Debate on Kim Succession
(MENAFN) An official North Korean governing party publication has opened discourse regarding leadership transition from current supreme leader Kim Jong Un, according to Thursday reports from regional intelligence sources.
Seoul-based media disclosed the development after securing access to the document, which surfaced in March of last year.
The timing carries weight given Kim's reported age of 42 and his increasingly frequent public appearances alongside his daughter at state functions.
South Korean intelligence outlets identify the child as Ju Ae, with birth records suggesting she arrived around 2012.
The publication in question, Geunroja — translating to "workers" — serves as an internal communication vehicle for Workers' Party of Korea officials. The article addressed "issue of designating a successor to inherit the status and role of the political head and establishing (the designee's) leadership," according to the report.
The piece characterized this matter as "central to handling the country's leadership succession."
Notably, Ju Ae received no direct reference within the article's text.
Media further reported that "Designating a successor in line with the people's respect and trust, and the collective will of the party as well as establishing the successor's leadership while the state head is alive" were listed as central to addressing the succession issue.
Pyongyang has maintained complete public silence on succession planning for the current leader, who represents the third consecutive generation of Kim family rule.
Kim assumed authority in 2011 following the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, who served as the nation's second supreme leader.
The dynasty originated with Kim Il Sung, the founding architect of the North Korean state, who maintained control from the 1945 conclusion of Japanese colonial occupation until his 1994 passing.
