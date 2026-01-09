Education Minister Explores Pathways To Higher Education For Students With Hearing Disabilities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater, accompanied by Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs Dr. Hareb Mohammed Al Jabri, conducted an inspection visit to the Audio Education Complex.

The visit was attended by President of University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of the Community College of Qatar (CCQ) Dr. Khalid Al-Horr and Director of the Special Education and Inclusive Education Department Fatima Al-Saadi. The visit reflects the Ministry's commitment to monitoring the conditions of students with hearing disabilities and strengthening pathways that support their academic progress.

The visit aimed to gain first-hand insight into the educational process at the complex, identify students' needs, and discuss mechanisms to develop academic and rehabilitative support that would enable students to successfully continue their studies in higher education institutions, while ensuring fair and equal educational opportunities.

The delegation reviewed the educational programmes and services provided to students, and discussed ways to enhance coordination between the Hearing Education Complex and higher education institutions.