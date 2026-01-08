Elderly Woman Injured In Srinagar After Youth Snatch Gold Earrings

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)In an incident that has sent shockwaves through the Mehjoor Nagar area of Srinagar's uptown, a septuagenarian woman was injured after two unidentified youth allegedly pulled her gold earrings inside her home.

According to the victim, the incident occurred during the daytime when she was alone and resting on a chair inside her house. She said the two youth entered the house, greeted her politely, and asked for a glass of water. Before she could bring the water, they enquired about the presence of other family members. When she told them that no one else was at home, the duo suddenly pulled her gold earrings and fled from the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman sustained injuries to her ears during the act. After the assailants escaped, she raised an alarm, following which neighbours rushed to her house and provided immediate assistance. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors administered two stitches to one of her ears. Her condition is stated to be stable.

The incident has triggered concern among locals of the area, particularly elderly inhabitants living alone. Many locals suspect that the crime could be linked to drug addicts, citing the abrupt and reckless manner in which the act was carried out.

The absence of CCTV cameras in and around the house has emerged as a major hurdle in identifying the culprits, as no visual evidence could be captured. The family of the woman requested that her identity not be disclosed.