Trump pulls US out of dozens of international organizations
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has announced the withdrawal of the United States from dozens of international organizations, including several central to global climate action. The move, formalized in a memorandum signed Wednesday, affects 66 groups, nearly half of which are United Nations bodies. Among them is the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the treaty underpinning international efforts to combat global warming.
The White House said the decision was made because these organizations “no longer serve American interests” and instead promote “ineffective or hostile agendas.” Officials argued that continued participation amounted to “a waste of taxpayer dollars.”
"These withdrawals will end American taxpayer funding and involvement in entities that advance globalist agendas over US priorities," the statement added, claiming that many of the organizations push “radical climate policies, global governance and ideological programs that conflict with US sovereignty and economic strength.”
The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the leading scientific body assessing climate change worldwide, was also included on the withdrawal list. Other affected UN organizations work on issues such as peace and democracy, family planning, maternal and child health, and sexual violence in conflict.
Trump has long been critical of multilateral institutions, previously cutting funding to organizations he opposed and rejecting the scientific consensus on man-made climate change as a “hoax.” Last year, he withdrew the US from the Paris climate agreement and declined to send a delegation to the COP30 climate summit in Brazil.
Legal experts note that while the US Constitution requires Senate approval to join treaties, it does not clearly define procedures for withdrawal. This ambiguity means Trump’s move could face legal challenges.
Critics condemned the decision. Rachel Cleetus, senior policy director at the Union of Concerned Scientists, described it as a “new low.” Speaking to a news agency, she said the administration, which she characterized as “authoritarian” and “anti-science,” was sacrificing public wellbeing and undermining global cooperation.
