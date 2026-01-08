403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky says dialogue team to tackle most complicated issues with US
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that upcoming discussions between Ukrainian and U.S. negotiating teams will focus on what he described as the most complex and sensitive matters related to ending the war.
In a statement shared on social media, Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, had delivered an initial briefing on the work carried out by the Ukrainian delegation during talks in France, which recently hosted a meeting of the so-called “Coalition of the Willing.”
Zelenskyy noted that another round of engagement with representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled, marking the third such meeting within two days. “Another session of talks with envoys of the President of the United States (Donald Trump) will take place, and this will already be the third such session in two days. We expect, in particular, that the most difficult issues from the basic framework for ending the war will be discussed – namely, issues related to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and territories,” he said.
He added that Ukraine’s delegation has also been tasked with exploring possible formats for high-level meetings involving leaders from Kyiv, Washington, and other European capitals. “Ukraine does not shy away from the most difficult issues and will never be an obstacle to peace,” Zelenskyy said, adding that he expects a comprehensive update from the negotiating team by the end of the day.
In a separate message, Umerov said the Ukrainian delegation had held consultations with national security advisers from several countries, including the United States. “The discussion focused on specific parameters of security guarantees, deterrence of Russian aggression, and the logic of the next steps in the peace process,” he said.
Zelenskyy traveled to Paris on Tuesday to attend the “Coalition of the Willing” summit, which was also joined by a U.S. delegation that included senior American representatives.
In a statement shared on social media, Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, had delivered an initial briefing on the work carried out by the Ukrainian delegation during talks in France, which recently hosted a meeting of the so-called “Coalition of the Willing.”
Zelenskyy noted that another round of engagement with representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled, marking the third such meeting within two days. “Another session of talks with envoys of the President of the United States (Donald Trump) will take place, and this will already be the third such session in two days. We expect, in particular, that the most difficult issues from the basic framework for ending the war will be discussed – namely, issues related to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and territories,” he said.
He added that Ukraine’s delegation has also been tasked with exploring possible formats for high-level meetings involving leaders from Kyiv, Washington, and other European capitals. “Ukraine does not shy away from the most difficult issues and will never be an obstacle to peace,” Zelenskyy said, adding that he expects a comprehensive update from the negotiating team by the end of the day.
In a separate message, Umerov said the Ukrainian delegation had held consultations with national security advisers from several countries, including the United States. “The discussion focused on specific parameters of security guarantees, deterrence of Russian aggression, and the logic of the next steps in the peace process,” he said.
Zelenskyy traveled to Paris on Tuesday to attend the “Coalition of the Willing” summit, which was also joined by a U.S. delegation that included senior American representatives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment