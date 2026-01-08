$29.93 Bn Internet Protocol (IP) Virtual Private Network (VPN) Web Hosting Service Global Market Trends, Opportunities And Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Protocol (IP) Virtual Private Network (VPN) Web Hosting Service Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Internet Protocol (IP) virtual private network (VPN) web hosting service market has been experiencing significant growth. Projected to expand from $15.68 billion in 2024 to $17.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14.1%, its growth is driven by secure remote access demand, enterprise virtualization adoption, data privacy regulation reliance, managed hosting service use, and digital transformation acceleration.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $29.93 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 13.7%. Key growth factors include cloud-based VPN integration, demand for scalable hosting, hybrid and multi-cloud environment adoption, cost-efficient infrastructure emphasis, and compliance-driven hosting focus. Trends include VPN encryption advancements, cloud-native hosting innovation, edge computing R&D investment, orchestration technology progress, and AI-driven monitoring adoption.

The rise of cyber threats and data breaches is fueling the IP VPN web hosting service market. With increasing digital data storage and transmission, the risk of cyberattacks grows. IP VPN services protect internet traffic by encryption and IP address masking. For instance, Australia's reporting of nearly 94,000 cybercrime cases in the 2022-23 financial year highlights the rising demand for these services.

Companies are focusing on developments like Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) for improved data security, scalability, and efficiency. NaaS private connections secure data transmission through private network paths. For example, in January 2024, Lumen Technologies launched Lumen Ethernet On-Demand and Lumen IP-VPN On-Demand, facilitating secure, scalable connectivity for enterprises integrating with major cloud services like AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

Additionally, expanded its partnership with Liquid Web in December 2023 to provide secure, high-performance hosting across Europe via Liquid Web's Amsterdam data center. This collaboration enhances enterprise hosting capabilities with robust security and optimized performance.

Key players in the market include Verizon Communications, AT&T, Comcast, Deutsche Telekom, China Telecom, Orange Business Services, Vodafone, Telefonica, KDDI, NTT DATA Group, BT Group, Telstra, Lumen Technologies, SK Telecom, Equinix, Palo Alto Networks, GoDaddy, Tata Communications, Uniti Group, and Exabytes Network. North America led the market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa also significantly participating.

Global trade relations and tariffs affect the market dynamics. The rapid rise of U.S. tariffs has impacted the IT sector, raising hardware and software costs. Companies are responding by investing in domestic production and supplier diversification while leveraging AI-driven automation for operational resilience.

The IP VPN web hosting services market report offers comprehensive insights, covering statistics, regional shares, competitors, segments, and trends. It provides entities with strategic guidance in dealing with international trade dynamics, equipping stakeholders with detailed market analysis.

This market encompasses revenues from services such as consulting, integration, migration, security, compliance, training, support, and performance optimization, focusing only on goods and services traded or sold to end consumers.





Report Scope:



Key Attributes:

