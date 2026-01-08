Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Special Representative Of African Union For Mali, Sahel Region
Doha, Qatar: Thr Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi met on Thursday with the Special Representative of the African Union Commission for Mali and the Sahel region and Head of the African Union Mission in Mali and the Sahel, HE Mamadou Tangara, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed developments in the African Sahel region, in addition to initiatives to support stability and strengthen regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security and development in the Sahel countries.
