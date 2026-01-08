403
Aleppo's Hospital goes fully out of service in northern Syria
(MENAFN) Aleppo’s Internal Medicine Hospital has been rendered completely out of service following attacks by the PKK/YPG-affiliated SDF. The facility, located in the Bustan al-Basha area, suffered extensive damage from shelling and direct sniper fire, forcing authorities to halt operations.
All patients were immediately transferred to other hospitals in Aleppo to maintain uninterrupted medical care. Officials confirmed the safety of both patients and on-duty medical staff amid the disruption.
The attacks come as tensions rise in Aleppo, with renewed shelling of residential neighborhoods marking the second consecutive day of assaults. A day earlier, at least five people were killed and 16 others injured in SDF attacks across the city.
The Syrian army has declared SDF positions in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods “legitimate targets” following the group’s recent escalation and violent actions. Despite a previous agreement to integrate the SDF into state institutions, authorities say the group has not complied with its obligations, contributing to continued instability in the region.
