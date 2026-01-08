403
Russia urges US to ensure safety of its citizens after tanker seizer
(MENAFN) Russia has demanded that the United States guarantee the safety and immediate return of its citizens after American naval forces boarded the Russian-flagged tanker Marinera in the North Atlantic. The Foreign Ministry issued a statement Wednesday stressing, “Russia demands that the US ensure humane and dignified treatment of Russian citizens on the ship Marinera, and respect their rights and interests.”
According to reports, Russia’s Transport Ministry said communication with the vessel was lost around 3 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) when US forces boarded the ship in “the open sea outside the territorial waters of any states.” Officials noted that the Marinera had been granted a temporary permit to sail under Russia’s flag on Dec. 24, 2025, in line with both national and international regulations.
Moscow condemned the interception, calling it a breach of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Authorities argued that “a regime of freedom of navigation operates” in international waters and insisted that “no state has the right to use force against ships properly registered in the jurisdictions of other states.”
The US, however, confirmed the vessel—previously known as the M/V Bella 1—was seized for alleged violations of sanctions targeting Venezuelan oil. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth reiterated that the blockade of “sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil remains in full effect,” while Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described the tanker’s recent reflagging as “a desperate and failed attempt” to avoid detection.
The incident comes amid escalating tensions following a US military intervention in Caracas and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro along with his wife, Cilia Flores.
