Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Who Was Azizur Rahman Musabbir, BNP Leader Murdered Brutally Weeks Before Bangladesh's 2026 Elections?

Who Was Azizur Rahman Musabbir, BNP Leader Murdered Brutally Weeks Before Bangladesh's 2026 Elections?


2026-01-08 03:08:59
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Azizur Rahman Musabbir, a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) organizer, was gunned down in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar on January 7, 2026. His killing highlights the risks faced by mid‐tier opposition leaders in Bangladesh's volatile political climate.

Musabbir held positions in the BNP's Swechchhasebak Dal, the party's volunteer wing. He served as general secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North and was later reported as member secretary of the national committee. These roles placed him at the center of BNP's street mobilization, responsible for rallying supporters and coordinating demonstrations.

Unlike BNP's national figures, Azizur Rahman Musabbir operated at the grassroots level. He was known for organizing protests and keeping the party visible in Dhaka's northern districts. His presence at rallies and marches made him a recognizable target in a city where political confrontation often turns violent.

The Swechchhasebak Dal has long been crucial for BNP's ground operations. Leaders like Azizur Rahman Musabbir translate party directives into action, ensuring turnout during campaigns and maintaining pressure on the Awami League.

The timing is significant. Bangladesh heads into general elections in February 2026, and violence against BNP figures has escalated. Azizur Rahman Musabbir's killing follows the recent murder of Osman Hadi, another youth leader, highlighting a pattern of attacks on political organizers.

MENAFN08012026007385015968ID1110571497



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search