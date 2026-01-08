Entrepreneur James Brenig Launches New Money Book For Teens, Adapting Wealth Classics Into Relatable Stories

MENAFN - GetNews) Gibraltar-based entrepreneur James Brenig has debuted his first book, titled First Coins: Foundations of Wealth. Written specifically for teens and young adults, the book is a modern adaptation of the classic The Richest Man in Babylon, turning timeless financial principles into a relatable story that helps the next generation understand the basics of saving and investing.

The project began at home when James was looking for resources to teach his own children about money. He found that while well-known classical books like The Richest Man in Babylon and Napoleon Hill's Think and Grow Rich contain essential wisdom, the language is often too dense or complex for young readers-and even many young adults-to actually understand or apply.







“I wrote the book I wish someone had handed me at 16,” said James Brenig.“My children were curious about how money works and grows. I wanted to share the basics in a way that draws young people in, using simple examples that make these ideas feel real and usable.”

This book marks the start of the "Foundation" series. The goal for the series is to translate and adapt major influential works across different categories into relatable stories, making high-level concepts accessible to teenagers before they start making big financial decisions on their own. James believes that learning these foundations early allows young people to build strong habits and make better choices with far less stress later in life.

First Coins: Foundations of Wealth is now available on Amazon at . For more information on the book and future adaptations in the Foundation series, visit

About the Author

James Brenig has spent his career building businesses across multiple sectors and jurisdictions, from advertising to bagels. He now advises founders, entrepreneurs, and family offices as a consultant, bringing innovative solutions to complex problems. Based in Gibraltar, this book evolved out of conversations with his children about saving, investing, and building for the future.