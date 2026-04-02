Ethereum At Risk Of 2026 Lows As $2,400 Support Fails To Hold

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ether (ETH ) appears set for potential weakness if bulls cannot carve out daily closes above a critical price zone near $2,150 to $2,400. As macro developments continue to influence risk appetite, the asset faces a delicate balance between resistance at key levels and looming downside liquidity, underscored by a spike in futures-driven selling and a shifting derivatives landscape.

ETH faces a stubborn ceiling around $2,150, with $2,400 acting as a second-order hurdle; a sustained break above $2,150 could open a path toward $2,400 and beyond. A break below the rising trendline could shift focus toward $1,900, where liquidity pockets sit near early March lows; losing that level could expose ETH to a test of the yearly low near $1,736. Derivatives activity shows a notable surge in futures selling on Binance, driven in part by macro headlines, including geopolitical tensions; ETH remains range-bound just below $2,150 for now. Liquidation data reveals a larger pool of downside liquidity, with about $2.4 billion in long liquidations clustered near $1,845 and roughly $1.7 billion in short liquidations near $2,255, signaling asymmetric risk despite no crowded short positioning. If ETH clears $2,150 decisively, the next resistance sits near $2,400, where thin trading activity could enable a faster move toward $2,800; otherwise, the market could drift lower toward the near-term liquidity pivot around $1,900.

Key takeawaysMacro backdrop and price architecture

Ether 's price trajectory remains deeply entangled with broader macro shocks and risk-on/risk-off sentiment. Recent activity has been influenced by ongoing geopolitical developments and global macro data, with traders watching the potential impact on liquidity and appetite for risk assets. In this context, more than a billion dollars of futures-driven selling has been reported, amplifying downside pressure and raising the probability that ETH could dip toward early-year lows if buying power falters.

Technical resistance around $2,150 has repeatedly thwarted rallies over the past several weeks, forming a robust ceiling despite a pattern of higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart. A decisive move above $2,150 would be a prerequisite for the next leg higher, with $2,400 acting as a thinner zone of resistance before the market targets higher territory.

Liquidity dynamics and positioning

A key feature of the current setup is the distribution of liquidity around pivotal levels. The price action is intertwined with an ascending trendline that, if breached, could redirect momentum toward the $1,900 area. Within that zone lies concentrated liquidity linked to the first week of March, a critical pivot that, if breached, could open a more pronounced sell-side scenario and invite a test of the yearly low near $1,736.

On the derivatives front, traders have observed a notable spike in futures activity. A prominent crypto analyst highlighted a surge in Ether futures sell volume on Binance, amounting to around $1 billion within a short time window as macro headlines moved markets. While this indicates intensified selling pressure, ETH continues to hover just below the $2,150 threshold, keeping the door open for a move higher if demand returns.

Liquidity heatmaps paint a nuanced picture: the market currently shows roughly $2.4 billion in long liquidations near the lower bound around $1,845 and about $1.7 billion in short liquidations near $2,255. This arrangement implies that downside liquidity is present and potentially influential, yet the short side has not become overcrowded, suggesting a more passive positioning backdrop rather than a crowding of sellers.

What could move ETH next

Looking ahead, a clean breakout above $2,150 would likely shift the narrative toward $2,400, a zone that, once cleared, could pave the way toward the next expansion plane around $2,800-an area that has seen sparse trading activity in recent months. Conversely, failure to reclaim the $2,150 level could leave ETH exposed to another leg lower, with $1,900 acting as a near-term liquidity pivot. A break below that pivot could increase the odds of testing the yearly low near $1,736, especially if macro catalysts deteriorate or risk appetite weakens further.

The broader context remains a balancing act between macro-driven risk sentiment and Ethereum -specific dynamics, including ongoing debates about liquidity, on-chain activity, and the potential for structural shifts in derivatives positioning. Investors will want to monitor daily closes above key levels, as well as any fresh headlines that could reshape volatility and liquidity in the near term.

As always, readers should stay tuned to forthcoming macro updates and market microstructure signals, which could tip the balance of ETH's next directional move in the weeks ahead.

This analysis reflects observed data and market signals up to now and does not constitute investment advice. Market conditions can change rapidly, and readers should perform their own research before making trading decisions.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.