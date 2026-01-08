403
Russian strikes hit Odesa ports, leave one dead, eight injured
(MENAFN) Ukrainian authorities announced Wednesday that Russian forces carried out attacks on two ports in the Odesa region, leaving one person dead and at least eight others injured.
Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Communities and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba stated on Telegram that the strikes damaged port facilities, administrative offices, and oil storage containers. “Unfortunately, one person was killed. We express our condolences to the family and loved ones,” Kuleba said, noting that several of the wounded were receiving medical care.
According to reports, Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper confirmed the number of injured had risen to eight, describing the incident as a large-scale assault on port infrastructure. He added that emergency teams were actively responding and that port operations continued despite the destruction.
Officials also highlighted environmental concerns, pointing to oil slicks in the Black Sea near Odesa caused by sunflower oil leaking from damaged containers. As a precaution, Pivdennyi Port was temporarily closed until cleanup efforts could be completed.
Authorities further noted that the port area remained under sustained shelling for two consecutive days, which hindered immediate containment of the spill.
Russian officials did not issue any statements regarding the incident, and independent verification remains challenging due to the ongoing conflict.
