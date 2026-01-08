SOITEC BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS LAURENT RÉMONT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2026

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2026

Bernin (Grenoble), France, January 8, 2026 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, announces that its Board of Directors has appointed Laurent Rémont as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2026.

Laurent Rémont, 54, is currently Senior Vice President at Infineon Technologies, a global semiconductor company, where he notably headed the Radio Frequency and Sensors business. He previously served as Chief Technology Officer at Kontron AG, after more than fifteen years with STMicroelectronics, where he held various general management and R&D positions.

His international career reflects his deep expertise in technologies and markets that are key to Soitec, such as mobile communications, automotive and artificial intelligence. He also brings extensive experience in managing technological and industrial activities.

This appointment demonstrates the Board of Directors' intent to pursue the Group's development, building on the foundations laid in recent years, to enhance the value of its diversified product and technology portfolio, particularly around artificial intelligence, and seize semiconductor market opportunities.

Frédéric Lissalde, Chairman of Soitec's Board of Directors, said:

"We are convinced that Laurent Rémont has all the right attributes to lead Soitec into the next stage of its development. His knowledge of the semiconductor industry and value chains, upstream and downstream, is a great match for the profile the Board was seeking to oversee implementation of the Group's strategic priorities. We were particularly impressed by his innovative mindset, his strategic vision and his proven ability to design and deploy transformative roadmaps.

I would like to thank Pierre Barnabé for his ongoing commitment during a particularly demanding period for Soitec. His work has been essential in structuring and positioning the Group, and consolidating the key capabilities with which it can seize new growth opportunities."

Laurent Rémont, new Soitec Chief Executive Officer from April 2026, said:

"I am proud to join Soitec and grateful for the trust placed in me. Our industry is undergoing rapid change, driven by innovation and the emergence of new technologies that are profoundly transforming how we use technology. Soitec plays a key role at the heart of these transformations, and I look forward to working alongside the management team and all employees to build the next phase of the Group's development."

Laurent Rémont will join Soitec on March 16, 2026, as a special advisor to CEO Pierre Barnabé, before succeeding him at the beginning of the following month. Pierre Barnabé, who announced his resignation on October 1, 2025, will step down on March 31, 2026.

Today's appointment follows a rigorous selection process conducted by the Board of Directors and was made on the recommendation of the Board's Compensation, Nominations and Board Governance Committee. Laurent Rémont's appointment as a director remains subject to shareholder approval at Soitec's Annual General Meeting to be held in July 2026. Subject to shareholder approval, his term of office as director will take effect on that date for a period of three years.

About Laurent Rémont

Laurent Rémont currently serves as Senior Vice President and General Manager of MEMS and Magnetics at Infineon Technologies, a leading integrated semiconductor manufacturer, which he joined in 2019. He has also led the Group's Radio Frequency and Sensors business, covering a portfolio that included sensors, radars, microphones and RF components, as well as systems and IoT innovation activities.

Before joining Infineon, he was Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and executive committee member at Kontron AG, an international specialist in industrial IoT solutions and embedded systems.

He began his career at Philips, before spending more than fifteen years at STMicroelectronics, where he held various general management positions in the Connected Home division, as well as in R&D, embedded systems, product development and operational unit management.

Laurent Rémont holds an engineering degree from Grenoble INP – ENSERG.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech Leaders), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of 0.9 billion Euros in fiscal year 2024-2025. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge and Cloud AI. The company relies on the talent and diversity of more than 2,200 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Nearly 4,300 patents have been registered by Soitec.

Soitec, SmartSiCTM, and Smart CutTM are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and X: @Soitec_Official

