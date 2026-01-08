QNB Main Sponsor Of 'Empower Ability' Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB has reaffirmed its commitment to social inclusion and youth empowerment by serving as the main sponsor of the 'Empower Ability' programme, organised by the Qatar Career Development Centre (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation.

As part of the initiative, QCDC delivered a series of intensive workshops and practical training sessions tailored for students with disabilities, equipping them with essential skills to prepare them for participation in National Day celebrations and volunteering opportunities across Qatar.

The programme focused on enhancing participants' confidence, workplace readiness, and community engagement, while promoting equal opportunities and inclusion within society. Through interactive sessions and real-life training scenarios, students were empowered to contribute meaningfully to national events and volunteer initiatives.

QNB's sponsorship reflects the Group's ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to supporting initiatives that foster inclusivity, personal development, and sustainable community impact, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

By partnering with QCDC on the Empower Ability programme, QNB continues to play an active role in enabling individuals with disabilities to unlock their potential and participate fully in social activities.