38Th Meeting Of GCC General Secretariat For Centres Of Documents And Studies Convenes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The 38th meeting of the General Secretariat for Centres of Documents and Studies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries convened in Doha yesterday with the participation of representatives of national documentation and archive authorities and centres in the member states.

Secretary-General of the National Archives of Qatar Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Buainain led the State of Qatar's delegation at the meeting. He praised the vital role of the General Secretariat in supporting the efforts of member states to protect and preserve documentary heritage for future generations.

He said that this meeting embodies the depth of the fraternal ties that unite the GCC countries, and reflects the shared commitment to strengthening cooperation and integration in the fields of documentary and archival work, given its pivotal role in preserving national and Gulf memory and safeguarding the historical legacy for future generations.

For his part, GCC Deputy Secretary General of the Centres of Documents and Studies H E Dr. Ali bin Ibrahim Al Marri stressed the importance of the meeting and its role in consolidating joint Gulf documentary work and enhancing the status of archives as a living memory for societies. The meeting discussed the key topics on the agenda, including the importance of intensifying cooperation and exchanging experiences between national centres to contribute to the development of the Gulf documentary work system and to enhance the common cultural identity.

High-level delegations from various GCC countries took part in the meeting as follows: the State of Qatar (host country) was represented by the National Archives of Qatar and the Documentation and Research Department at the Amiri Diwan; the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was represented by the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) and the National Centre for Archives and Records. The United Arab Emirates was represented by Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre, the Sharjah Archives, National Library and Archives, and Hamdan Bin Mohammad Heritage Centre. The Kingdom of Bahrain was represented by the National Archives and the Historical Documents Centre.

The Sultanate of Oman was represented by the National Records and Archives Authority. The State of Kuwait was represented by the Gulf and Arabian Peninsula Studies Centre at Kuwait University, and Al Diwan Al Amiri Historical Documents, Museums and Libraries Centre, and Centre for Research and Studies from Kuwait.

The meeting concluded by emphasising the importance of supporting digital initiatives in the areas of archiving and document preservation, intensifying training programmes and exchanging experiences between national centres as well as promoting awareness of the shared Gulf memory through media and cultural platforms.