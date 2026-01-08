403
Avantel Secures INR 11.19 Crore Order From Newspace India Limited For Supply And Commissioning Of Devices For Xponders
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 8th January 2026: Avantel Limited has received a purchase order valued at INR 11.19 crore (excluding taxes) from NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for the supply, installation, and commissioning of devices for Xponders. The order is scheduled to be executed by July 2026.
This order reinforces Avantel's role in supporting India's space-sector ambitions by delivering indigenously developed, high-reliability communication and satellite subsystems. The engagement aligns with the Government of India's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, contributing to enhanced self-reliance in critical satellite communication and space infrastructure.
Commenting on the development, Siddhartha Abburi, Director, Avantel Limited, said," We are pleased to receive this order from NewSpace India Limited, which underscores the confidence in Avantel's manufacturing capabilities and technical expertise in satellite communication solutions. This project reflects our continued commitment to supporting India's growing space ecosystem through reliable, indigenous technologies that meet stringent quality and performance standards."
About Avantel Limited
Founded by Dr. Vidyasagar Abburi, Avantel Limited has been at the forefront of strategic communication solutions for over three decades. Specialising in advanced communication products, radar systems, and network management software, Avantel's expertise spans satellite communications (SATCOM), radar subsystems, Software-Defined Radios (SDRs), and defence electronics. The company is dedicated to strengthening national security and contributing to India's self-reliance in critical technology areas.
