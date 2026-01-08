403
Trump Approves Bipartisan Sanctions Bill Aimed at Russia
(MENAFN) US Sen. Lindsey Graham announced Wednesday that President Donald Trump has authorized a bipartisan sanctions package aimed at Russia, following what the lawmaker described as fruitful discussions at the White House.
"After a very productive meeting today with President Trump on a variety of issues, he greenlit the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill that I have been working on for months with Senator Blumenthal and many others," Graham posted on X, the American social media platform.
The proposed legislation would empower Trump to "punish those countries who buy cheap Russian oil," Graham explained, calling the timing strategic as "Ukraine is making concessions for peace."
"This bill would give President Trump tremendous leverage against countries like China, India and Brazil to incentivize them to stop buying the cheap Russian oil that provides the financing" for Moscow amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Graham stated.
The South Carolina Republican expressed optimism about swift congressional action on the measure.
"I look forward to a strong bipartisan vote, hopefully as early as next week," he added.
The sanctions framework represents a coordinated effort between Graham and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, along with additional lawmakers from both parties, developed over several months of negotiations. The legislation targets third-party nations purchasing discounted Russian petroleum, which critics argue finances Moscow's military operations in Ukraine.
