Syria’s Aleppo Hospital Shuts Down After Heavy Shelling
(MENAFN) Aleppo’s Internal Medicine Hospital in northern Syria has been forced to cease operations after sustaining severe damage from shelling and sniper fire attributed to the PKK/YPG groups, acting under the banner of the SDF, according to a Syrian health official on Wednesday.
Speaking to a broadcaster, Aleppo Health Director Mohammad Jomaa explained that the hospital, situated in the Bustan al-Basha district, suffered extensive destruction to its facilities and medical units, rendering it incapable of continuing services.
“The hospital was rendered completely out of service due to shelling and direct sniper fire (by the SDF),” Jomaa stated.
Authorities responded swiftly, transferring all patients to other hospitals across Aleppo to maintain uninterrupted treatment. Jomaa confirmed that both patients and medical staff on duty were safe following the incident.
This development comes amid rising tensions and displacement in Aleppo, as the SDF continued bombardments of residential areas for a second consecutive day. On Tuesday, at least five individuals were killed and 16 wounded in a series of attacks.
The Syrian army declared that SDF positions in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods are now considered “legitimate targets” in response to what it described as the group’s escalation and “massacres” in the province.
Earlier, on March 10, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement for the SDF’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming Syria’s territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.
