Border Guards Destroy Russian Equipment, Depot, Shelters In Kursk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine stated this on its website and released a corresponding video.

"During coordinated actions, the fighters destroyed four enemy vehicles and struck an ammunition depot, a mortar, and shelters of the occupiers," the statement said.

The State Border Guard Service noted that FPV operators of Aquila systematically engage targets, turning Russian logistics, firepower, and "safe places" into mere mentions in reports.

As Ukrinform previously reported, border guards used drones to destroy five vehicles, shelters, and Russian electronic warfare equipment in the South Slobozhansky direction.

Photo: Unsplash