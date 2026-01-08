Border Guards Destroy Russian Equipment, Depot, Shelters In Kursk Region
"During coordinated actions, the fighters destroyed four enemy vehicles and struck an ammunition depot, a mortar, and shelters of the occupiers," the statement said.
The State Border Guard Service noted that FPV operators of Aquila systematically engage targets, turning Russian logistics, firepower, and "safe places" into mere mentions in reports.Read also: DIU conducts successful operation behind enemy lines on Zaporizhzhia front
As Ukrinform previously reported, border guards used drones to destroy five vehicles, shelters, and Russian electronic warfare equipment in the South Slobozhansky direction.
Photo: Unsplash
