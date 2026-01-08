403
Starmer states his stance on Greenland during phone call with Trump
(MENAFN) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer clarified his position on Greenland during a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to official statements.
Starmer’s office noted that the discussion covered several issues, including “the joint operation to intercept the Bella 1 as part of shared efforts to crack down on sanctions busting, recent progress on Ukraine and the US operation in Venezuela.”
On the same day, US authorities reported the capture of the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera—formerly known as M/V Bella 1—in the North Atlantic, citing “violations of US sanctions.”
“The Prime Minister also set out his position on Greenland,” the statement continued.
Earlier in the week, Starmer emphasized that decisions about Greenland’s future should rest entirely with Greenland itself and the Kingdom of Denmark. He highlighted Denmark’s importance as a trusted European partner and NATO ally.
His comments followed renewed suggestions from Trump that the United States should annex the semi-autonomous territory.
