Occupation Authorities Issue Tender For 3,401 Colonial Units East Of Occupied Jerusalem

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Commission against the Wall and Settlements said that Israeli authorities, represented by the so-called "Israel Land Authority," have issued a major tender for the construction of 3,401 settlement units in the area designated as E1, east of occupied Jerusalem.

In a statement, the Commission affirmed that this step constitutes a highly dangerous escalation in the repercussions of the accelerated assault on Palestinian lands through colonial settlement plans emphasized that Israeli authorities have effectively moved from the planning and approval phase to the implementation phase with regard to this plan.

The head of the Commission Mu'ayyad Sha'ban explained that this tender comes as a continuation of the E1 plan, which was approved in August 2025 pointed out that initiating the tender process effectively means completely separating Jerusalem from its Palestinian surroundings and linking the Ma'ale Adumim settlement to the city, within the framework of the "Greater Jerusalem" project, thus undermining any realistic possibility of establishing a geographically contiguous Palestinian state.