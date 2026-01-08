Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi Eyes Full Fitness For 2026 T20 World Cup

Afridi Aims for World Cup Fitness

Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has said that he is working towards regaining full fitness ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Rehabilitation and Recovery Update

The 25-year-old fast bowler stated that his rehabilitation is progressing well and is being closely monitored by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Afridi is currently recovering from a knee injury but remains confident of making a timely return before the marquee tournament. "My rehab is ongoing, with the PCB team monitoring it," Afridi said, as quoted by ICC. "I'm doing gym work and working on my batting at the moment. I'll start bowling from next week," he added.

Afridi further clarified that the injury is not as severe as his previous setback and expressed optimism about a quicker recovery timeline. "It's not as serious as it was last time. There's a bit of swelling on the bone. The MRI report wasn't that [concerning], this might not take a month. It's more like a week," he said.

Focus on Team Improvement

The left-arm pacer also highlighted that the Pakistan team is focusing on improving its overall performance across all departments as they prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup. "There's always ups and downs in any sport," Afridi said. "But the aim is to learn from everywhere so that when you play for your country, you've improved. Our focus was that we see how we can improve when it comes to playing for our country, what errors can we rectify, what good things we can continue with," he added.

Afridi emphasised that individual milestones are secondary to collective improvement and consistency. "It's not necessary that you go there and take five wickets every game or score a 50 or 100 in every game. Everyone is trying to improve," he said.

Preparations and Recent Form

Pakistan are currently touring Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series, which is expected to serve as valuable preparation ahead of the global tournament. The visitors won the first T20I by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Reflecting on the team's recent form, Afridi said Pakistan have played quality cricket over the past year and stressed the importance of overseas preparation. "We've played a lot of good cricket over the last year," said Afridi "Anytime you go to a country before a tournament and play some games there, it helps the players and I hope it does in this case also," he added.

Pakistan are in Group A at the T20 World Cup, alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the United States. The Men in Green will begin their campaign against the Netherlands on February 7 in Colombo. (ANI)

