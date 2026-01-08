Ashes 2025-26: Starc Joins Warne, Mcgrath With 30+ Wicket Haul

Starc joins elite Ashes club

Australian seamer Mitchell Starc joined an illustrious club of bowlers picking 30 or more wickets in an Ashes series this century, according to com. The veteran pacer joined the elite list during the fifth and final Ashes Test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Thursday.

In the five-match series, the left-arm pacer scalped 31 wickets in 10 innings at a superb average of 19.93, along with two five-wicket hauls. Starc, who finished as the highest wicket-taker, played a crucial role in Australia's 4-1 Ashes victory over the Ben Stokes-led England. Starc took the responsibility in the absence of veteran pacers Pat Cummins, who played the Adelaide Test, and Josh Hazlewood, who was ruled out due the injury.

After picking 31 wickets in the 2025-26 Ashes, Starc joined Shane Warne (40 wickets in 2005 series), Mitchell Johnson (37 wickets in 2013-14), Glenn McGrath (32 wickets in 2001), and Warne (31 wickets in 2001), who picked 30 or more wickets in an Ashes series this century. Meanwhile, the Steve Smith-led Australia won the Sydney Test by five wickets against the Three Lions. Earlier in the Ashes series, Australia clinched victories in Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide, before the Three Lions bounced back and registered a memorable win in Melbourne.

Sydney Test Recap

England posted 384 in 97.3 overs after opting to bat first. Veteran batter Joe Root top-scored with 160 runs off 242 deliveries, along with 15 fours. This was Root's second hundred in the Ashes series after the Brisbane Test. Vice-captain Harry Brook played a fighting knock of 84 runs off 97 balls, with the help of six fours and one six. Jamie Smith made 27 off 62 balls, including three boundaries. For Australia, Mitchell Starc (2/93), Michael Neser (4/60), Scott Boland (2/85), Cameron Green (1/85), and Marnus Labuschagne (1/14) were among the wicket-takers.

Australia's commanding reply

In response, Australia notched up 567 in 133.5 overs and took a 183-run lead. Captain Smith made 138 off 220 balls, including 16 fours and one six. Beau Webster scored 71 off 87 deliveries, with the help of seven boundaries. Travis Head top-scored with 163 runs off 166 balls, along with 24 fours and one six. For Three Lions, Brydon Carse (3/130), Josh Tongue (3/97), captain Ben Stokes (2/95), Will Jacks (1/34), and Jacob Bethell (1/52) picked wickets.

England fight back in second innings

In the second innings of England, the 22-year-old Jacob Bethell played a fantastic knock of 154 off 265 deliveries, including 15 fours. Opener Ben Duckett (42 off 55 deliveries, including six fours) and Harry Brook (42 off 48 balls, with the help of five fours) helped England make 342 in their second innings, setting up a target of 160 runs. For Australia, Mitchell Starc (3/72), Scott Boland (2/46), Michael Neser (1/55), and Beau Webster (3/64) scalped wickets.

Australia seal series with 5-wicket win

While chasing, Head (29), Jake Weatherald (34), and Marnus (37) ensured Australia won the fifth and final Test by five wickets against England. Josh Tongue scalped a three-wicket haul (3/42), having a decent outing with the ball for the visitors. For his outstanding performance with the ball, Starc was named Player of the Series, whereas Travis Head, who was the highest run-getter with over 600 runs in this series, was named Player of the Match. (ANI)

