Defensenewsbreaks Parazero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) Completes First European Live Demonstration Of Defendair C-UAS Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ: PRZO), an aerospace defense company focused on smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems market, announced the successful completion of its first live European demonstration of its DefendAir counter-unmanned aerial system platform. The event, conducted with a Western European distribution partner, brought together approximately 40 senior military officers from multiple NATO member states, who observed DefendAir neutralizing simulated hostile drones in battlefield and critical infrastructure protection scenarios, highlighting rapid deployment, precision targeting, and high interception performance and building on a recently announced distribution agreement covering multiple Western European NATO countries.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry. Founded in 2014 by aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero is a recognized leader in advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, and governmental operations worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes SafeAir, an autonomous parachute recovery system designed for aerial safety and regulatory compliance; DefendAir, a counter-UAS net-launching platform for protection against hostile drones in both battlefield and urban environments; and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system. ParaZero's mission is to redefine the boundaries of aerial operations with intelligent, mission-ready systems that enhance safety, scalability, and security.

